 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics