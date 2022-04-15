Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.