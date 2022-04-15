This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
