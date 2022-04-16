 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

