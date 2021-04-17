Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be calm t…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
This evening in Mooresville: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds shou…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees toda…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks …