Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

