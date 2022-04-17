Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.