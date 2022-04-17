This evening in Mooresville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. I…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…