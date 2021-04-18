Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.