Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.