Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
