Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

