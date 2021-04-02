This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
