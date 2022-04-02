This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
