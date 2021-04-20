Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.