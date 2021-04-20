 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics