Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

