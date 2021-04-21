This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
