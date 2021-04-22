For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
