Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Local Weather

