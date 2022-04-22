Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
