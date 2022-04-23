Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 d…
This evening in Mooresville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Fol…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…