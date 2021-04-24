This evening in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's tem…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks to …