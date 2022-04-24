Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.