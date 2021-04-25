This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
