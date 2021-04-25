 Skip to main content
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

