Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

