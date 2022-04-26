This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
