Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
