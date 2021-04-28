Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.