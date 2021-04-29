This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will s…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
This evening in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 48F. Winds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can …
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing…