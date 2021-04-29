Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.