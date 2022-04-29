 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

