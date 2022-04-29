For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
