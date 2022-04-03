Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.