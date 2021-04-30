 Skip to main content
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

