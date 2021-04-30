For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
