Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.