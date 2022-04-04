This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 de…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunder…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shou…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It l…