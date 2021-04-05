Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.