This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
