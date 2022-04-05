Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.