Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
