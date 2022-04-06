Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.