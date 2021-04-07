Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
