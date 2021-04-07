 Skip to main content
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

