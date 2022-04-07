Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.