Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should rea…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear s…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will …
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see hi…