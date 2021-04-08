 Skip to main content
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

