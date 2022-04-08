Mooresville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be sev…