Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
