Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west.