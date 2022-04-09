Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
