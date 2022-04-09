 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

