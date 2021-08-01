 Skip to main content
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

