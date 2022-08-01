For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings …
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 47% ch…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is s…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Local…