Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97.45. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

