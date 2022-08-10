This evening in Mooresville: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Thursday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
