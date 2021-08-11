This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresvi…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very…