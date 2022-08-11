Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.