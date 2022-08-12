For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
