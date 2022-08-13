For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and va…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moo…