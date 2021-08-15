This evening in Mooresville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
