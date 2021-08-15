Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.