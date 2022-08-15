Mooresville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
