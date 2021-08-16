Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
