 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio